16 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya Lost 173 Soldiers in Base Atack in Somalia

Kenya has been accused of doing little to honour its military personnel, specifically the soldiers who died during the El Adde attack. Western countries said a national day of mourning should have been declared.

None of the survivors spoke about the horrific events of January 15, 2016 where militants overran the KDF base and massacred soldiers in Kenya's worst military loss in history.

Accounts from people who attended the memorial tell of a dull event in the barracks that has names of the soldiers who have been confirmed to have died. A wreath has been placed on the plaque at the gate bearing names of fallen soldiers.

Every speaker kept off the question of numbers and instead focused on the need to heal and move on. Reports had placed the number of those who died at 141. However, this number was highly understated and today, we can authoritatively report Kenya lost 173 soldier in the deadly attack.

