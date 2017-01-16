Africa: President Sirleaf Attends France-Africa Summit in Mali

Bamako, Mali — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was in Bamako, the Malian capital to attend the France-Africa Summit 2017.

The Summit among others - is aimed at strengthening ties between France and African countries.

According to a dispatch, President Sirleaf was met on arrival by Madam Aida M'Bo Keita, Minister of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Mali at the Bamako International Airport among on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

The Summit is held under the theme: "Partnership, Peace and Emergence" began Friday with Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting to adopt resolutions for onward presentation to the Heads of State and Government.

At the opening ceremony held at the Bamako Conference Center and hosted by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, saw French President Francois Hollande and Idriss Dedy, President of the Republic of Chad and Chairperson of the African Union delivered opening statements.

The Summit agenda will center on peace and security, terrorism, migration, cyber-crime, human and drug trafficking, among other issues affecting France and the African continent.

The Summit, which brought together representatives from the European Union, African Union, United Nations, African Development Bank, World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and African First Ladies also held a side meeting with a view to looking at "positive aspects of cultures and traditions, which favor promoting the sexual health of teenagers".

At the end of the Summit, a Joint press conference will be addressed by Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali and Francois Hollande, President of French Republic, which will be followed by photo session.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf is accompanied to the Summit by Defense Minister, Brownie J. Samuka, Angela Cassell Bush, and Minister of State without Portfolio, Acting Foreign Minister Shoniyon, among others.

President Sirleaf has returned home Saturday, January 14, 2017.