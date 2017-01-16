Somalia: SNA, KDF Push Al Shabaab Out of Key Area in Gedo

A Somali official says Somali and Kenyan defence forces have driven out Al shabaab from a key village near Beled-Hawo town in Gedo region following military operations.

Osman Nuh Hajji, the deputy governor of Gedo region has confirmed to Radio Shabelle the capture of Nusdariiq area, about 90Km away from Beled-Hawo town by the allied forces.

He added that Al shabaab militants fled the area after they were being defeated by the Somali troops, along with KDF moved in, and seized the control during the offensive.

Al shabaab did not comment of the seizure of Nusdariiq, where has been the scene of heavy clashes between the coalition forces and the militants, linked with Al Qaeda in the past weeks.