16 January 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia Electricity Corporation Clarifies New Georgia Fire Outbreak

Monrovia — An official of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has said it "extremely premature" for the public to blame the corporation for a recent fire incident in the New Georgia Community that resulted to the destruction of properties.

LEC Communication Specialist James Kpargoi observed that it is only the National Fire Service (NFS) that has the statutory responsibility to conduct investigation into fire outbreaks and not the LEC.

Jmaes Kpargoi was reacting to claims by the Commissioner of the Township of New Georgia, Lewis Wleh, that a fire outbreak that damaged two homes and a container in the community recently was a result of high voltage and low transformer installed by the LEC in the community.

Mr. Kpargoi is therefore admonishing the victims and members of public not to jump to conclusions about the fire outbreak because it is only expert technicians from the NFS who are clothed with the responsibility to arrive at conclusions following investigation.

Meanwhile, Kpargoi is urging customers to engage in proper installation of wiring to ensure that it copes with facilities installed by LEC.

Speaking on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" Show Friday, Wleh stated that at 11:PM. he heard a loud sound in his bedroom and when he went to check he saw a huge fire blazing in his room.

He said none of his family members did not get injured or killed in the incident because he immediately informed them after he discovered the fire in his room.

The Commissioner attributed the fire outbreak to the High Voltage of current and low transformer installed by LEC in new Georgia, adding that the only properties that were not damaged were his two cars which were moved out of the premises by concerned community residents who forcefully opened his gate to move him and his family out.

He said the home of the Fire Service Director, who is his neighbor, was not destroyed because he immediately cut off his breaker when he was informed about the fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has expressed thanks and appreciation to Representative Saah. H. Joseph of District #11 in Montserrado County for giving him some money to help his family.

