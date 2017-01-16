15 January 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Transco CLSG Signs Milestone EPC Contracts to Start Sub-Stations Construction

West Africa — A major milestone has taken place in the CLSG interconnection project when the Management of TRANSCO CLSG starts awarding contracts to qualified international firms to kick off the construction of the 1,303km of transmission line and multiple sub stations in Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

TRANSCO CLSG announced that the commencement of the multi-million energy project that would expand energy integration in the sub region, began Friday, January 13, 2017 when the General Manager, Mohammed M. Sherif affixed his signature to multiple EPC Contracts for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of 225 kV overhead transmission line in Liberia and Sierra Leone respectively.

Under the World Bank financing, the TRANSCO CLSG management would award the contract for Lot 1 transmission line which runs from Yekepa to Buchanan to the JV Elecnor -Eiffage Energie of Spain.

Then on Monday, January 16, 2017, Management would award the Saudi Arabia based National Contracting Company Ltd for Lot 2 of the transmission line from Buchanan to Mano via Monrovia.

The milestone event continues Wednesday, January 18, 2017 when the TRANSCO CLSG management awards the contract for Lot 3 which runs from Mano in Liberia to Kenema and Bikongor in Sierra Leone to JYOTI Structures Limited of India, under the European Investment Bank (EIB) financing.

The contract for Lot 4 from Binkongor to Yiben via Bumbuna, which is also funded by the EIB, will be signed with Kalpataru Power Transmission of India on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

These signings mark one of the high points of a nearly 3-year long planning and project phase under the distinguished leadership of Mr. Sherif.

Recently, the Management of TRANSCO CLSG signed a three years' contract with the Tractebel Engineering Belgium, in association with Mott MacDonald and IRAF to serve as the Owner's Engineer for the supervision of the construction and guarantee period (Phase 2) of the CLSG interconnection project.

TRANSCO CLSG is a regional transmission company established by an international Treaty to build a 1,303km of transmission line and substations from Cote d'Ivoire linking Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

In a few weeks, TRANSCO CLSG management will finalize and award EPC Contracts for the Transmission Line and Substations in Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea.

