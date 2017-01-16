West Africa: Liberia to Observe Ecowas Human Rights Day January 16

15 January 2017

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will on Monday, January 16, celebrate ECOWAS Human Rights Day at the Monrovia City Hall.

The Day was declared on December 17, 2016 during the 50th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS in Abuja, Nigeria under the chairmanship of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, during which a unanimous decision was reached that the day be celebrated annually in all ECOWAS countries.

Speaking on the UNMIL Radio "Coffee Break" show Friday, the acting Chairperson of the INCHR, Bartholomew Colley, said the goal of the Day is to focus on women and youth.

Colley noted that the essence of the celebration is to call the attention of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to the looming human rights issues in the sub-region.

He stated that during the event, collaborative efforts will be made with civil society organizations, national human rights institutions and the INCHR of Liberia to protect and promote human rights.

The celebration will also feature a discussion on ECOWAS Human Rights System, women's rights in political governance and participation, economic empowerment and development, mediation and peace, among others, Colley added.

