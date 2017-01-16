Cameroon: National Assembly - Over FCFA 11 Million For Mora Refugee Orphans

The spouse of the Speaker of the National Assembly chaired the fundraising event at the Banquet Hall of the House on January 14, 2017.

In the coming days, distressed children and orphans lodged in the refugee camp in Mora, Mayo Sava Division of the Far North Region will receive assistance from a humanitarian philanthropist association "Land of Hope." These are children of Nigerian refugees and the local population displaced by the war against the terrorist group Boko Haram in the area. "Land of Hope", organized a charity gala for victims and orphans of the war against Boko Haram at the Banquet hall of the National Assembly on January 14, 2017.

Sources at the association indicated that over FCFA 9,457,500 was raised on the spot and FCFA 1,750, 000 as pledges. The sources said one medical officer has promised free dental care and a computer training school has also promised to enroll some the children. The fundraising event placed under the patronage of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was chaired by his spouse, Fadimatou Cavaye who is the matron of the association.

The President of the seven-member association, Pacifique Derreck Rukundo said their focus was on the distressed children in the Mora Refugee Camp because refugees in other camps have benefited much from national and world attention. The association therefore, wanted the plight of the affected children in Mora to be known. The Mora Refugee Camp harbours over 8,000 refugees and the distressed children and orphans therein are in dire need of food, school material, medical supplies, first aid and clothing.

The funds raised will contribute in alleviating the plight of the children. Members of Land of Hope will soon go to Mora to discover the real situation and once back in Yaounde they will submit the report of their sojourn and findings to their matron.