16 January 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Transnamib's Brazilian Locomotives Arrive

TRANSNAMIB's six new Brazilian locomotives were offloaded at Walvis Bay on Friday.

The locomotives were expected to be operational within two weeks, TransNamib acting chief executive officer Mbahupu Hippy Tjivikua said.

He received the locomotives at the harbour, and said they cost about N$300 million, which was sourced from government.

TransNamib now owns 97 locomotives, of which only 52 are operational.

"These are the best locomotives TransNamib ever bought. They have modern technology, and are fuel-efficient. I have no doubt that they will serve their purpose," he stated.

Tjivikua explained that the procurement process started two years ago, with the aim of ensuring the efficient transportation of goods in the country.

He said the need to buy new locomotives came about because the current stock was ageing fast, adding that the expectation was that the new locomotives would increase company profits because more goods could now be transported.

"We need to acquire 80 extra trains in the next four years for us to be able to say we are at a good standard," said Tjivikua.

The ageing railway line was another challenge for the company, which Tjivikua said was receiving attention.

"We cannot bring new trains to use on old railway lines, so what we are going to do in the meantime is to repair the railways."

- Nampa

