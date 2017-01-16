16 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Firestone Hosts Children's Surgery Int'l

Firestone Liberia welcomes Children's Surgery International (CSI) back to the country for its seventh surgical mission and sixth mission at Firestone, a press release has said.

The medical team arrived Friday, January 13, at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County, and is expected to be in the country for one week.

CSI, along with members of the Firestone Liberia medical team, will perform the operations, including facial and urological surgeries on children completely free of charge.

Upon arrival at the Firestone Medical Center in Duside, Lora Stege Koppel, CSI Board Member and Mission Lead, said she and her team were happy to return to Liberia and Firestone after being out of the country for three years due to the outbreak of the Ebola virus disease.

CSI is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides free surgical services in a safe and compassionate manner around the world. A primary focus of the 2017 medical mission will be to provide teaching and education to its Liberian health care partners, the release said.

Since its first mission to Firestone in 2010, the CSI medical team in partnership with Firestone has performed nearly 600 free surgical operations on Liberian children and those from neighboring countries.

The Firestone Medical Center is one of the best referral hospitals in the country. They treat about 9,000 patients each month, the release said.

In addition, Firestone partners with the Ministry of Health (MoH), and UNICEF to store and administer life-saving vaccines for Liberians. The center also works with the MoH in the control and prevention of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Firestone employees and their dependents also receive free medical care as part of their employment benefits, the release noted.

