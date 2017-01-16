Liberia: Henry Costa Enters Race for Montserrado Dist # 6

Controversial Talk Show host Henry P. Costa has announced he is running for Montserrado County District #6 which will soon be vacated by Rep. Edwin Melvin Snowe, who has decided to make his home in Tunmanburg, Bomi County, and is preparing to run for the representative seat there.

In a video presentation yesterday, Costa said after consulting with his family and numerous friends, he decided to make the proclamation of his decision to accept the avalanche of friends who had petitioned him to run for the position.

Though he did not state when and where the petition was made by his friends to run for a representative seat, he stated that while it is possible for him to agitate for change on radio, he realized he could do more when he is involved in making the change as a representative.

Speaking passionately and extemporaneously about his family and how he's been blessed the last five years, Costa said he decided to listen to his friends because "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

"I decided to listen to the voice of the people who have asked me to go into politics," Costa said. He praised the support he has received from his wife, "who loves Liberia" and his son, Costa Junior.

He promised that if he is successful, he will pledge thirty percent of his salary and benefits to the District Development Council of District Number 6 for development purposes. He also pledged to introduce a "Buy Liberian" act at the House, which would require the Government of Liberia to purchase goods and services from Liberian-owned firms that made competitive offers.

Noted for his unbending criticism against those he sees as lacking in patriotism in doing the people's work, Costa has enjoyed a stream of commendations that he foresees as added advantage.

He said if he is successful, he continues to run his Costa Show, since he says there is no law that prohibits him - even as a member of the House of Representatives - from hosting the show. Though he does not see any conflict of interest there, if he is successful, there might be opposition from some quarters against him, should he continue to run the show as he runs it now. However, Costa hopes that by running the show as a member of the House, he can "bridge the gap between the Legislature and the people."

Many of those who oppose his strong positions in issues think he cannot eat his cake and have it at the same time, and therefore Costa may open himself for criticism, since he would be branded with the very people he had heaped attacks on in previous years.

Costa said he will bring up issues in committee rooms and on the House floor for discussion on his talk show, to get let the people know what is going on. And while that may seem probable, the real challenge is if, when he is crowned as a representative of district six and his colleagues decide to bring him into their fold, whether he will be different. To this, Costa said he will not veer from his critical stance, nor is he expecting to be liked by his prospective colleagues in the House.