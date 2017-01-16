Liberia: China Medical Team Offers Free Health Services in Paynesville

In an effort to support Liberia's health sector the China Medical Team over the weekend rendered free health services to 80 persons in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

In her welcome statement earlier, Paynesville City Mayor Cyvette M. Gibson said she was impressed to have the China Medical Team providing free health services to residents of the city, especially those with serious complications.

Mayor Gibson said, "We are very excited by the number of doctors, including an Ophthalmologist, Gynecologist, and China Traditional Medicine practitioner and others rendering these free health services to our people."

She said Paynesville City has also completed discussion with the China Medical Team to continue free health services every three months, in the various communities in the city.

"We have 42 communities in Paynesville and the team will be visiting each of these communities to ensure that our people get free health services," she said.

Mayor Gibson said, "We look forward to seeing our residents healthy and coming to see a doctor annually," urging Paynesville residents to take advantage of the free healthcare services by the China Medical Team.

David Zhang, Director of the Political Section at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Liberia, said the medical team was delighted to support Liberia's healthcare delivery through the provision of free health services.

"We are providing these free health services in response to the request from the local people. This is a part of activities that consolidates Liberia's relation with the People's Republic of China," Zhang said.

He expressed the commitment of the medical team to continue the free health service with other communities, adding, "We want to interact with the local people and also provide free healthcare services, especially to those suffering from complicated diseases."

"We have planned to provide more free healthcare services to the people of Liberia, but the local government needs to visit the Embassy to discuss it. We welcome other cities to visit the Embassy to form part of this initiative," Director Zhang said.

He disclosed that the China Medical Team was providing treatments and also recommending some for further medical treatment to local health centers, including John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

Also speaking, Victoria Golafallah, one of the beneficiaries, lauded the China Medical Team for reaching out to the people of Paynesville.

"This is the first time for such free health service and I hope that they will continue to reach out to other areas around the country," she said.