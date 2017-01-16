FRUSTRATED small business owners selling second-hand clothes at the Rundu Open Market are appealing to Government to amend the Second-Hand Goods Act 23 of 1998.

The act regulates the business of dealers in second-hand goods and scrap metal, auctioneers and pawnbrokers, and also provides for incidental matters.

The nearly 20 entrepreneurs, mostly women, say they face difficulties with the police in the Kavango East and West regions, who stop them from selling clothes outside the open market.

Speaking through their chairperson at the Rundu Open Market, Magdalena Haileka on Thursday, they said their troubles began in 2013.

For years, the women sold the second-hand clothes at the Rundu Open Market with certificates of operation they had applied for at the police station at Rundu.

"However, business started slowing down, and we came up with an alternative to also conduct business outside the open market," Haileka noted.

They then started selling clothes in villages in both the Kavango East and West regions, mainly concentrating on elderly people when they collect their pension at various pay points.

The police then informed them that they needed a certificate of operation for each venue they operated at.

A certificate of operation costs N$ 250, and there are around 275 pay points for the collection of pension, meaning each vendor would need nearly N$ 70 000 to operate in both regions. The women explained that they spend between 30 minutes and an hour at one pay point, then move on to the next.

"We go to where the customers are. Charging us N$ 250 just does not make sense. Sometimes it even happens that no sale has been made, or we manage to sell only a few items," Haileka said.

Just last November, 13 women were arrested for not being in possession of certificates of operation to sell second-hand clothes in villages.

Their case is still ongoing as they have to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court as well as the Kahenge court in the Kavango West region during March. They were granted bail of N$ 1 000 each, and their clothes were confiscated. Haileka said the entrepreneurs have also suggested that they be required to have two certificates of operation - one for Kavango East and another for Kavango West - which would cover all villages.

Approached for comment, Namibian Police chief inspector Ben Ndinoshiho, who was previously in charge of the second-hand goods department, said the certificate of operation is valid for three years.

He explained that the act states that any person operating in second-hand goods should have a certificate of operation for every fixed place they operate at.

"The same applies to business people operating in other kinds of businesses. Every time you move to a different area, you have to apply for a certificate of operation in order to do business from there," he stated.

Ndinoshiho said he understands the women's predicament, but the police officers are just following the laws passed by parliament. Haileka told Nampa agency that they consulted the office of Rundu Urban constituency councillor Victoria Kauma on the matter last year, and were promised that the relevant authorities would be engaged.

Kauma on Friday confirmed receiving the complaints, and said it was discussed last year at constituency level. She also took it to the regional level, involving all Kavango East councillors, as well as the management team of the Namibian Police in the region.

She said this was done in order for all councillors to understand the act, and for the relevant authorities to come up with a way to make it work better in favour of small business owners before tabling it in the National Council.

Meanwhile, the vendors say they have no choice but to keep operating, even if it means being arrested again.

"It is how we make a living," Haileka said.

