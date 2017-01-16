Kenya: Sapit Urges Doctors to End Strike to Save Kenyans' Lives

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Jackson ole Sapit has called on doctors to call off their strike to save the country from witnessing more deaths and agony.

Speaking in Kitale, Dr Sapit said the doctors should put their oath of protecting humanity first even as they engage the government in a bid to have their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) implemented.

"We urge the doctors to call off their strike. Let them just live by their call which is to save lives even as they call for better pay," he said.

Dr Sapit was speaking during celebrations for 25 years of service of Rev Stephen Kewasis of Kitale Diocese.

The archbishop also challenged the government to be actively involved in convincing the doctors to resume duty saying the State is failing in its constitutional role of health provision.

"Not every Kenyan is able to meet the high cost of medication in private hospitals. In addition, church-based health facilities are overwhelmed since we lack capacity to serve the high number," he said.

On Thursday, Justice Hellen Wasilwa ordered Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials to call off the strike and finalise negotiations in the next two weeks.