Namibia: Project Schools Making Good Progress

SOME project schools in the Khomas region are making good progress with the limited resources available to them.

During a media tour to Tobias Hainyeko Combined, Westmont High and Havana Secondary schools in Windhoek on Thursday, deputy education minister Ester Anna Nghipondoka told Nampa that her visit to the schools was to see if progress was being made with construction. Project schools are temporary structures, mostly tents.

Nghipondoka, who was accompanied by the Khomas regional director of education, Gerard Vries, and Khomas Regional Council chairperson Rachel Jacob met with the schools' principals, and said she was pleased with the progress.

"Tobias Hainyeko's progress is marvellous. I was here last year March, and there was no single building, not even a brick. But now there are some blocks which are already occupied," she said.

Nghipondoka explained that the first phase of Westmont proper was completed, and the ministry was planning another phase next year.

The principal of the Havana Secondary School, Mweti Simasiku, informed Nghipondoka that the school's operations were going better since the classrooms for Grades 9 and 10 were constructed last year, while Grade 8 was waiting for theirs. She said with the ministry facing infrastructure challenges, there were plans to address the matter.

"We are not saying we will put up buildings today. However, we are planning. Where we have tents, we put up a buildings; where we didn't have a school, we started one," Simasiku said.

Population growth, she said, would determine the establishment of more project schools in future.

"The regional development committees (RDC) identify where we need schools, they communicate through the regional directorates. That's how the process of planning goes."

She also advised teachers to keep in mind that challenges were temporary, and to always find a way around them.

"Do what you can do, and teach your children. You may be teaching under tents, but teach. Let them pass, and tomorrow you'll find yourself teaching in a classroom."

Nampa