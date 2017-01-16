Kenyatta Unveils 525 Police Vehicles at Uhuru Park

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled the third batch of police vehicles and equipment acquired through the government's leasing programme.

Mr Kenyatta unveiled 525 vehicles, including 25 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRPs), at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, as part of the government's modernisation programme.

The other 500 vehicles are expected to help police in their day-to-day operations in counties, sub counties and cities.

A total of 2,220 vehicles were launched during the first and second phases of the leasing programme

The move is aimed at improving police mobility by providing vehicles, among other modes of transport.

"This will enable the police to provide the necessary security, which is an important requirement for economic development," State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said in his weekly briefing on Sunday.

Since 2013, the government has been leasing vehicles in a move aimed at cutting costs.

In attendance were Internal Security CS Joseph Nkaissery, Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Ndegwa Muhoro, National Police Service Commission chairman Johnstone Kavuludi among other leaders.

More follows.