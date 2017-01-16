Kenya: Champs Swamibapa Launch Title Defence on Losing Note

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Twenty20 champions, Swamibapa opened their campaign to retain their trophy on a lackluster performance that saw them lose their opening game to Sikh Union by seven wickets at Nairobi Jaffreys ground on Sunday.

Watching the game from the sidelines, James Ngoche, an off-spin bowler was a very frustrated person. He shouted to the misfielding players: "How do you expect us to win this game? Keep talking to each other and concentrate on your fielding."

When asked why he was not playing, he said: "I was advised by the coach of Pakistanis National Cricket Academy when we were there last year in September not to ball at all until my bowling action is cleared by an ICC accredited authority."

Ngoche was suspended by ICC from Bowling in any international match in July 2015 during the ICC World Twenty20 qualifiers jointly hosted by Ireland and Scotland.

Batting first after winning the toss, Swamibapa scored 139 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Rakhesh Kehar (41) was Swamibapa's highest runs getter. Alex Obanda (25) and Naman Patel (24) were the other batsmen who posted meaningful runs on the scoreboard. Frank Nsubuga (2/18) and Abdul Rehman (2/26) were Sikh Union's highest wicket takers.

In reply, Sikh Union were home and dry, 142 with seven wickets and 20 balls in hand. Gurdeep Singh (61) top scored for his team. Rehman also did well with the bat scoring 36 as Arthur Kyobe put on 24.

Misfielding cost Swamibapa dearly as a number of balls passed through the fingers of the fielders and rolled out over the boundary rope for fours. The bowlers also failed to bowl line and length and were punished for it by the batsmen who hit the ball all over the place for sixes. Swamibapa's wicket takers were Elijah Otieno (1/22), Emmanuel Bundi (1/23) and Kehar (1/24).

Elsewhere, Kanbis (125 for 4 in 14 overs) beat Ruaraka (124 for 8 in 20 overs) by six wickets. Stray Lions (219 for 6 in 20 overs ) beat Kongonis (116 for 4 in 20 overs) by 103 runs and Nairobi Gymkhana 124 for 4 in 17 overs) beat Cutchi Leva (123 for 9 in 20 overs) by six wickets.