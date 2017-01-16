Kenya: Butali Sugar Warriors Claim Bronze in Africa Club Championship

Butali Sugar Warriors secured bronze after they beat Ghana Police 3-0 in the play-off match of the Africa Cup of Club Championship at City Park Stadium, Nairobi which ended on Sunday.

Goals from Dutch import Joost Rijksen, Frank Wanangwe and Vincent Odhiambo secured third place for the Kisumu-based side.

It was Butali's second bronze medal following their exploits in 2009.Butali stand-in coach Meshack Senge took positives from the team's performance adding the side can claim gold in the next edition.

"Third place is commendable and we can be proud of what we did. We have learnt alot and shall return stronger at the next edition," Senge said.

Butali had lost 4-2 in penalty shootouts to Eastern Company of Egypt in the semi-finals after the sides played out a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Butali second-choice keeper Pius Ratori came in the second half for his tourney debut and had a largely comfortable outing with Ghana Police rarely threatening.

The hosts were ahead after only five minutes as Dutch import Joost Rijksen finished off Baranabas Odhiambo's short corner firing past Ghana Police keeper Benjamin Acquah.

Butali wasted two more short corners to extend their lead before they eventually doubled their lead with Frank Wanangwe finishing off a brilliant move by Butali.

Police rarely attacked and the Butali defence stood firm with the hosts cruising at the break. The game was done and dusted in the 54th minute as Vincent Odhiambo finished off another well worked move.

Kada Queens won bronze in the women's affair after they came from two goals down to beat counterparts Heartland 4-2 in the women's encounter