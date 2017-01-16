South Africa: Absa, SABC and the Documentary That Never Aired

analysis

In a preliminary report, the Public Protector has recommended Absa pay back over R2-billion it benefited from in apartheid's dying days. As the fallout continues, GREG NICOLSON looks at Project Spear, the documentary on allegations of apartheid grand corruption that the SABC decided never to air.

"At its simplest, it's a story about you and me being defrauded of billions. Much of the loot was taken as the old government was leaving. They called it lifeboats, Reserve Bank assistance, mainly to the Bankorp group that was later acquired by Absa."

So begins Sylvia Vollenhoven's documentary on the R30-billion allegedly stolen from government in the dying days of apartheid. SABC2 was due to air Project Spear in 2012 as part of the broadcaster's Truth Be Told series. At the last minute, it was pulled. (The film is available on YouTube, after a simple search for Truth be Told - Project Spear. - Ed)

On Friday, Mail & Guardian said the Public Protector, in a preliminary report, had recommended Absa pay government R2.25-billion for the unlawful bailout of Bankorp and that the president should launch a commission of inquiry into apartheid corruption.

The investigation, started by Thuli Madonsela and taken over by...