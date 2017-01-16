15 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Absa, SABC and the Documentary That Never Aired

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

In a preliminary report, the Public Protector has recommended Absa pay back over R2-billion it benefited from in apartheid's dying days. As the fallout continues, GREG NICOLSON looks at Project Spear, the documentary on allegations of apartheid grand corruption that the SABC decided never to air.

"At its simplest, it's a story about you and me being defrauded of billions. Much of the loot was taken as the old government was leaving. They called it lifeboats, Reserve Bank assistance, mainly to the Bankorp group that was later acquired by Absa."

So begins Sylvia Vollenhoven's documentary on the R30-billion allegedly stolen from government in the dying days of apartheid. SABC2 was due to air Project Spear in 2012 as part of the broadcaster's Truth Be Told series. At the last minute, it was pulled. (The film is available on YouTube, after a simple search for Truth be Told - Project Spear. - Ed)

On Friday, Mail & Guardian said the Public Protector, in a preliminary report, had recommended Absa pay government R2.25-billion for the unlawful bailout of Bankorp and that the president should launch a commission of inquiry into apartheid corruption.

The investigation, started by Thuli Madonsela and taken over by...

South Africa

Man Kills Himself With Firecracker in Pretoria Court

An elderly man killed himself by putting a firecracker in his mouth and lighting it, in a municipal court in Pretoria on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.