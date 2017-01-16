16 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Jeffrey Sachs Commends President Mahama for Innovations in Healthcare

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been commended by Professor Jeffrey Sachs, a member of the United Nations Advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals, for the many innovations he introduced into the health sector and the impact on the country's quest to guarantee access to quality healthcare.

Jeffrey Sachs who is also a renowned Professor at Columbia University was speaking during a courtesy call on the former President at his residence, No. 3 Prestige Link, Cantonments, on Sunday.

The discussions focused on the implementation of the One Million Community Health Workers (1mCHW) Campaign, with the two expressing optimism that the project will be sustained for the larger benefit of people in deprived communities.

The Ghana Campaign has so far recruited, trained and deployed 20,000 Community Health Workers who are contributing significantly to the delivery of healthcare services in the rural communities.

Professor Sachs extended an open invitation to the former President to consider supporting efforts being rolled out at the level of the Africa Union and United Nations to further the advancement of humanity.

He was however quick to add that he is aware of his imminent preoccupation in helping to resolve the political impasse in Gambia, and wished him well.

Professor Sachs, accompanied by his wife and staff presented four reports relating to the One Million Community Health Workers Campaign to President Mahama.

