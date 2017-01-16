16 January 2017

Nigeria: Maiduguri University Explosions - ASUU Cancels Press Conference As Buhari Condemns Attack

By Muhammad Ahmad

The National President of the Academic Union of Universities, ASUU, Abiodun Ogunyemi, has cancelled a press conference scheduled for Kano.

The conference was called off due to the death of Kabiru Umar, a professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Maiduguri.

Mr. Umar was among four people confirmed dead in two suicide explosions at the university on Monday. The police said at least 15 people sustained injuries in the explosions.

ASUU had scheduled the press conference to discuss national issues especially the recent appointment of a negotiation team to dialogue with the federal government on controversial issues affecting university education.

Mr. Ogunyemi said it will amount to insensitivity to go on with the conference having heard of the death of their colleague.

He said a new conference would be arranged but may not hold in Kano.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned Monday's explosions, one of which occurred at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri.

The President expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the university community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.

"President Buhari believes that this appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land," his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

"The President reassures communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians.

"He reaffirms the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.

"President Buhari wishes those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead."

