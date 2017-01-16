15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man, 36, Rapes Girlfriend's Daughter, 11, As Siblings Watch

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Zimbabwe after he allegedly raped his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter while her younger siblings aged 4 and 6 years watched.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Vusumuzi Maphosa appeared in court in Plumtree and was remanded until January 24.Maphosa allegedly broke into the hut in which the three siblings were sleeping on December 5 at around 22:00. "He covered covered the juvenile's mouth with his hand and removed her clothes. The juvenile struggled with Maphosa until her siblings woke up," Prosecutor Elisha Mazorodze was quoted as saying. Maphosa threatened to beat the younger siblings if they screamed. He then raped the girl once and fled the scene.

It was then that the girl's siblings rushed to alert their mother, who then reported him to the police.

Last year a 47-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in jail after he repeatedly raped his teenage daughter whom he subsequently impregnated, according to Zimbabwe Mail. On the first occasion, the old man sneaked out of his wife's bedroom and went on to force himself on his 19-year-old daughter.On the second occasion, the convicted rapist forced himself on his daughter while his wife was away.

Source: News24

South Africa

These Three Billionaires At Top of SA's Inequality Shocker

The wealth of three South African billionaires is equal to that of the bottom half of the country's population, said… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.