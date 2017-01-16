South Africa: Maimane's Israeli Blunder - the DA's Self-Inflicted Injury

analysis

There is only one show in town in 2017. The ANC succession battle will dominate the political agenda and various factions are destined to eviscerate the organisation even more as they campaign for their preferred candidates to occupy the top positions in the party. As in the past, dirty tricks and negative campaigning will be part of the game. At the end, a portion of the ANC will be crushed. Opposition parties need to do two things - watch from a safe distance and avoid provoking their own controversies. This is why Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's trip to Israel and the party's handling of the visit is such a faux pas. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Let's not forget the first major controversy of 2016. Durban estate agent Penny Sparrow assumed Facebook was a safe space for like-minded racists and called black people on the beach on New Years Day "monkeys". The DA found itself in the middle of the storm because Sparrow was a member of the party. Sparrow's rant became a trigger for a number of other public racist incidents that the DA struggled to disassociate from. It followed the crisis the party had to navigate in late...