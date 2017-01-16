South Africa: Vallie Lights Up Last Day of Tame Draw

Yaseen Vallie fell six runs short of a century as the Sunfoil Series clash between the Warriors and Cape Cobras ended in a tame draw at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.

In a match heavily affected by the weather, the hosts resumed batting for the first time since Friday when they started the final morning on 175/5 replying to the visitors' 291.

Right-hander Vallie top-scored with 94 (163 balls, 9 fours) as the last five wickets managed to add just 85.

Clyde Fortuin (29) was the only other batsmen that managed double figures for them on day four after Dane Piedt ran through the tail with 4/64.

Dane Paterson ended with 3/60.

The Cobras faced just 23 overs in their reply and reached 70/3 - a lead of 101.

Justin Ontong was unbeaten on 28, with Andrew Puttick following his first-innings 85 with 22.

Andrew Birch (1/16), Basheer Walters (1/10) and Simon Harmer (1/36) all picked up a wicket apiece in a result that does no good for neither team's prospects in the hunt for the title.

Both are still in with a shout, though, the Warriors staying fourth, but now with 65.62 points, with the Cobras last on 52.14 points.

The Dolphins are now the new leaders on 71.87 points with three rounds remaining.

