15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mob Burns Pretoria Rape Suspect to Death

A man was burnt to death by a mob after he was accused of raping two girls, aged 2 and 6, in Moeka, north of Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

The man was burnt beyond recognition on Friday evening, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

"According to a witness, she was with the deceased at his place of residence at Losmycherie when a group of community members grabbed and put the deceased inside a blue vehicle taking him to Moeka Sports Grounds."

The man was later set alight.

No arrests have yet been made.

Source: News24

