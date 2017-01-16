Egypt: Tiran and Sanafir Islands Deal - a Timeline

Cairo — The following is a timeline of events related to the maritime border demarcation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

8 April 2016

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign a border demarcation agreement that stipulated the transfer of Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia

10 April 2016

A lawsuit was filed against the prime minister's decision to transfer the sovereignty of the two islands.

11 April 2016

Egypt's foreign ministry reveals historical documents that prove the islands belong to Saudi Arabia

15 April 2016

Activists protest in front of Journalists' syndicate against maritime border demarcation agreement

25 April 2016

Thousands protest in different places on Sinai Liberation Day against the Red Sea islands agreement

2 May 2016

Saudi cabinet approves the agreement

21 June 2016

Egypt's Administrative Court annulled the agreement

21 June 2016

State Lawsuit Authority appeals against the verdict

27 August 2016

Supreme Administrative Court accepted recusal request of the panel reviewing government appeal against Red Sea islands ruling

29 September 2016

Urgent Affairs Court suspends annulment of Tiran and Sanafir deal

8 November 2016

Egypt's Administrative court upholds decision to annul transfer of Red Sea islands deal

29 December 2016

Egypt cabinet approves the agreement, refers it to parliament

31 December 2016

Administrative court sets Feb.7 for first hearing of lawsuit filed to nullify the cabinet's decision to refer the agreement to parliament

16 January 2017

Supreme Administrative Court rejects government appeal, confirms Tiran and Sanafir are Egyptians