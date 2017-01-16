Egypt: Tiran and Sanafir Islands Deal - a Timeline

Cairo — The following is a timeline of events related to the maritime border demarcation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
8 April 2016
Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign a border demarcation agreement that stipulated the transfer of Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia
10 April 2016
A lawsuit was filed against the prime minister's decision to transfer the sovereignty of the two islands.
11 April 2016
Egypt's foreign ministry reveals historical documents that prove the islands belong to Saudi Arabia
15 April 2016
Activists protest in front of Journalists' syndicate against maritime border demarcation agreement
25 April 2016
Thousands protest in different places on Sinai Liberation Day against the Red Sea islands agreement
2 May 2016
Saudi cabinet approves the agreement
21 June 2016
Egypt's Administrative Court annulled the agreement
21 June 2016
State Lawsuit Authority appeals against the verdict
27 August 2016
Supreme Administrative Court accepted recusal request of the panel reviewing government appeal against Red Sea islands ruling
29 September 2016
Urgent Affairs Court suspends annulment of Tiran and Sanafir deal
8 November 2016
Egypt's Administrative court upholds decision to annul transfer of Red Sea islands deal
29 December 2016
Egypt cabinet approves the agreement, refers it to parliament
31 December 2016
Administrative court sets Feb.7 for first hearing of lawsuit filed to nullify the cabinet's decision to refer the agreement to parliament
16 January 2017
Supreme Administrative Court rejects government appeal, confirms Tiran and Sanafir are Egyptians