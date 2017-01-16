16 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Tiran and Sanafir Islands Deal - a Timeline

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — The following is a timeline of events related to the maritime border demarcation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

8 April 2016

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign a border demarcation agreement that stipulated the transfer of Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia

10 April 2016

A lawsuit was filed against the prime minister's decision to transfer the sovereignty of the two islands.

11 April 2016

Egypt's foreign ministry reveals historical documents that prove the islands belong to Saudi Arabia

15 April 2016

Activists protest in front of Journalists' syndicate against maritime border demarcation agreement

25 April 2016

Thousands protest in different places on Sinai Liberation Day against the Red Sea islands agreement

2 May 2016

Saudi cabinet approves the agreement

21 June 2016

Egypt's Administrative Court annulled the agreement

21 June 2016

State Lawsuit Authority appeals against the verdict

27 August 2016

Supreme Administrative Court accepted recusal request of the panel reviewing government appeal against Red Sea islands ruling

29 September 2016

Urgent Affairs Court suspends annulment of Tiran and Sanafir deal

8 November 2016

Egypt's Administrative court upholds decision to annul transfer of Red Sea islands deal

29 December 2016

Egypt cabinet approves the agreement, refers it to parliament

31 December 2016

Administrative court sets Feb.7 for first hearing of lawsuit filed to nullify the cabinet's decision to refer the agreement to parliament

16 January 2017

Supreme Administrative Court rejects government appeal, confirms Tiran and Sanafir are Egyptians

Egypt

Court Ruling Voids Transfer of Red Sea Islands to Saudi Arabia

Following Egypt's Supreme Administrative Court ruling that confirmed that two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir fall… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.