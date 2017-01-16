16 January 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Ahmadiyya to Meet in in Bo Early February 2017

By Alhaji Mansaray.

Head and missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in Sierra Leone, Amir Saeed UR Rahman, has disclosed that their 55th Annual conference (Jalsa Salana) would take place at the Ahmadiyya Secondary School in Bo City from 3rd, 4th and 5th of February, 2017.

Speaking on the importance of the conference, Amir saeed UR Rahman said the it would enable every sincere individual to personally gain religious benefits and that the congregational meeting together will promote mutual introduction among all brothers and sisters, as well as strengthen the fraternal ties within members.

"Therefore, it is essential for all those who can afford to undertake this journey to Bo which embodies many blessed objectives and disregard minor inconveniences in the cause of Allah as He rewards the sincere person at every step of their way and that no labour and hardship undertaken on the path of Allah ever goes wasted," he said.

He emphasised that people must not rank the gathering in the same way as other ordinary human assemblies, adding that it would be a phenomenon to propagate Islam.

He maintained that whosoever travels to Bo to attend the conference for the sake of Allah, would be exalted and be rewarded in an abundant measure of blessings and have mercy on him.

He stressed that at the conference; there will be a lot of speeches based on Islam, backed up with abundant prayers.

