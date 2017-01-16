Sierra Leone: Four Cricketers for Elite Training in India

Four Sierra Leonean cricketers have been selected by the Management and Board members of the Sierra Leone Cricket Association (SLCA) to undertake a-months long elite cricket training in India.

The four players; national senior team captain and all-rounder, Lansana Lamin, the national U19 skipper, spinner and all-rounder Edward Ngegba, batsmen John Bangura Batsman and James Tommy are expected to depart the country's shores at the end of February, 2017.

According to the SLCA board chairman, Beresford Bournes-Coker, he was informed about the said program by a friend- the Botswana Cricket Association boss, Girish Ramakrishna.

He said the training program named Prakash will be organised by a friend of Ramakrishna, who was a former player and now the Director of Sportzways.Com.

"This program is designed to develop players batting, bowling and fitness skills. During the training, the players will get video analysis and will play T20 and 50 overs matches," Bournes-Coker said, adding that the training came at the right time especially so when the country was preparing for the ICC Division 1 tournament in South Africa that already bill for April, 2017.

The elite training in India has been schedule to kick-start in March 2017.