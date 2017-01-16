Sierra Leone: Ritual Murder in Kono

Five persons - Komba Missah, Vandi Ansumana, Tamba Mohamed M'bawa, Komba Kamanda and Gbama Senesie - were last Friday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre after their arraignment on two count charges of conspiracy to commit felony, to wit murder, and murder contrary to the law of Sierra Leone.

The quintet appeared before Principal Magistrate, Dr. Abou Bhkarr Binneh Kamara, at the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Inspector of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara, alleged that all accused persons on Friday, 2nd December, 2016 at Nemesedu Village, Gbondu Section, Kamara Chiefdom, in the Kono Judicial District, Eastern Province of Sierra Leone, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony, to wit murder.

On count two, the prosecutor further alleged that the accused persons on the same date and in the same village did murder one Fatmata Missah.

According to police report in the court file, on 2nd December, 2016 at 8:57p.m., Town Chief of Nemesedu Village, Sahr Sandi Mohamed Mbawa and Komba Kamanda reported Fatmata Missah, 13, missing at the Tombodu Police Post at around 1900 hours, adding that the victim left during the day to harvest cassava at her father's, first accused Komba Missah's farm.

The report states that on Saturday, 3rd December, 2016 at around 0900 hours police received a tipoff that the remains of the victim had been discovered in the cassava farm of his father and that Detective Inspector S.F. Quee, Inspector M. Sesay and a private photographer visited the scene of crime where they found a cloth stained with blood, a torn mauve colour body tight clothes and body parts presumed to be that of the deceased.

The matter was adjourned to 18th January, 2017.