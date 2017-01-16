Sierra Leone: Failure to Control Rising Spate of Serious Crimeschrdi Slams Salone Police

Campaign for Human Rights and Development International-CHRDI has slammed the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) for failing to control the rising spate of serious crimes like murder and kidnapping.

The statement by the human rights organisation came in the aftermath of the disappearance and apparent kidnapping at Hill Station in Freetown of Idriss Kpange, a photo journalist who has been vocal about the political situation in the country.

There has been no official reaction from government with regards the unfortunate incident.

In December 2016, former Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), Lieutenant General Samuel Omar Williams, was brutally murdered at his Devil Whole residence by unknown individuals. The assailants are yet to be captured even though the SLP have offered Le50million for any information leading to arrest of the culprits.

Also, senior lawyer and former magistrate, Imran Rahman, was allegedly strangled to death by a group of youth at his Majay Town residence.

Two of his killers have been arrested and charged to court, although three remain at large.

However, the organisation's Chief Executive, Abdul M. Fatoma, has urged the hierarchy of the SLP to get to work by taking serious actions on the rising spate of crimes in the country and bring culprits to book.

"CHRDI received with dismay the news that one photojournalist, Idriss Kpange, has been kidnapped and is still in the hands of his captors who are openly in communication with people close to him," he stated.

He called on the Sierra Leone Police to immediately conduct a fully transparent and impartial investigation into the lawless behaviour of what he referred to as 'joint criminal enterprise(s),' group(s) or individual(s) and bring to book those found guilty.

According to him, the alleged kidnapping of Mr. Kpange at Hill Station was unacceptable, thus demanding immediate action by the police to ensure his immediate and unconditional release.

"Kidnapping is considered to be an unlawful deprivation of personal freedom, which is a violation of human rights," he stated.