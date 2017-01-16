Sierra Leone: VP Foh Assures Lebanese Committee of Govt. Partnership

Vice President of Sierra Leone, Hon. Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh, has assured the Lebanese Community in the country of government continued willingness to work with them towards economic growth in Sierra Leone.

The Vice President made the above statement on Friday 13th January, 2017 at his OAU Drive office in Freetown during an official courtesy call and introduction of the Lebanese Community's new instituted executive.

According to Hon. Foh, the Lebanese were and still playing very pivotal role in Sierra Leone, adding that they were one of the key contributors towards the country's economy and should continue to work with the government and the people of Sierra Leone.

"Government is always ready and willing to work with local and international partners. The Lebanese Community in Sierra Leone is officially recognised by the Government of Sierra Leone and we are ready and willing to work with you, not only because Sierra Leone and Lebanon are very good friends but also that you are Sierra Leoneans," the Vice President said.

Hon. Foh further advised the Lebanese community and their nationals in Sierra Leone to embrace peace, trust and unity, adding that their convergence to unveil their new executive is a demonstration of their solidarity and uniqueness with Sierra Leone and Sierra Leoneans.

He said: "Let me advise you against gossip and slander. We want to see peace and unity among the Lebanese Community as agent of change. We want you to do everything humanly possible to ensure that love, development, progress and cooperation exist and maintained between all parties concerned."

In his remarks before he officially introduced his new executive, the Lebanese Community President, Samir Hassanyeh, assured VP Foh and the Government of Sierra Leone that they would work together for the good of Sierra Leone.

He said: "We are law abiding people and will always be. Also, we will do more for Sierra Leone because Sierra Leone has done a lot for us and our fore-fathers. We will work for the benefit of Sierra Leone and Sierra Leoneans."