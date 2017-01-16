16 January 2017

Ghana: Kwadaso NPP Grateful to Nana Addo

By Issah Alhassan Kumasi

The Kwadaso Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for nominating Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Minister for Food and Agriculture.

The constituency brach supporters said they felt honoured that after serving the party diligently as a Member of Parliament (MP), President Akufo-Addo thought it expedient to nominate Dr. Owusu Afriyie to one of the most important ministries in the political administration of the country.

A statement, signed and issued by the spokesperson of the constituency branch, Frank Amoako, described the decision as prudent and timely, considering the nominee's expertise and experience in the field of agriculture and agric economy.

"The entire fraternity of NPP in the Kwadaso Constituency is expressing our gratitude and appreciation to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, for appointing Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as Food and Agriculture Minister," the statement indicated.

The Kwadaso NPP branch emphasised that Dr. Owusu Afriyie has a track record of revamping agriculture products such as cash crops (cocoa and coffee), oil palm, fisheries and many others in the country.

"He is committed, determined, focused and dedicated for the task, and we trust that he will deliver to the utmost best to solve the deficiency and challenges of food and agriculture of the country."

