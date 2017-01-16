Ghana: NDC Lost the General Elections Because... (Part1)

opinion

"Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely." Lord Acton British Historian (1834 - 1902)

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu/Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region, Mr Afrifa Yamoah Ponko, has been hopping from one radio station to another maligning a few of his colleagues for the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7th General Elections.

Among these is the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Andy Osei Okrah. Interestingly, many are of the view that Andy Osei Okrah is one of the few decent and incorruptible persons within the NDC party. Some have described Afrifa's actions as self-serving and the behaviour of a desperate man running away from his own shadows. Many who follow Ghana's politics will attest that Andy Okrah stands tall among many of his peers, with respect to integrity and reliability. He is, perhaps, among the few NDC appointees with an impressive resume and a proven track record.

In any case, I wonder why Afrifa has chosen this media as an avenue to channel his grievances, rather than utilising the approved procedural channels available within the structures of the NDC. Is it a case of him having a vendetta against Mr Okrah for doubling as deputy Regional Minister and his replacement when he was sacked? Could it be that he is peeved because of his inability to lay hold on "loose" money in the Ashante Region during the campaign period? In any case, I have neither met Afrifa Yamoah Ponko nor the Honorable Andy Okrah. I also do not belong to any political party. I only write to educate and inform the general public, after conducting my investigations on social issues.

Today, I write to list a few of the many incidents/corrupt scandals that might have led to the abysmal performance of the NDC, under President John Dramani Mahama, in the 2016 General Elections. As always I write from my perspective.

2013

Credible investigations by Ace journalist Manasseh Azure unearthed massive corruption at Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), which came to replace the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP). The government's response to Manasseh's investigation was weak, and Ghanaians, till date, are upset that the culprits have not been brought to book.

2014

Massive corruption at the National Service Scheme - The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) unearthed a whopping GH¢7,000,000 ($1,640,933 at today's exchange rate) allegedly paid to 22,212 ghost service personnel in over 100 districts across the length and breadth of the country. The NDC government only sought to shield and protect the NDC personalities involved.

Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) - Massive corruption with GH¢32,498,000 ($7,618,152) to ACICL to plant 15,000,000 trees in the three Northern Regions. It is alleged that not a single tree was planted. GH¢15,000,000 ($3,516,286 using todays rate) allocated under SADA for a Guinea Fowls Project disappeared without a trace. The alleged explanation was that the Guinea fowls had flown to the neighbouring country of Bukina Faso.

Not too long after that story, $4,000,000 was flown on a chartered flight to Brazil, when the Black Stars football players held the government and the people of Ghana at ransom. This became international news, and Ghana was mocked on credible and reputable international news outlets such as CNN, BBC, etc.

NDC, under President John Dramani Mahama, led Ghana to adopt article 46A of the Protocol on Amendments to the Protocol on the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights (ACHPR), during the 23rd Ordinary Session in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea in 2014. The amendment reads:

"No charges shall be commenced or continued before the Court against any serving African Union Head of State or Government, or anybody acting or entitled to act in such capacity, or other senior state officials based on their functions, during their tenure of office."

Many experts concluded that the main reason why John Dramani Mahama led Ghana to sign the article was to shield sitting AU leaders from being indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for heinous crimes against humanity. We should not forget that the President's friend, Uhuru Kenyatta, had been indicted by the ICC.

2015

The Smartty's contract was no good news. The Ghana government signed a contract for which 116 Metro Mass Transit buses were rebranded at an incredible GH¢36,000,000 ($8.5m8,439,088.05 USD). The rebranding cost was more than the cost of purchasing the entire fleet of buses. Let us be reminded that the contract broke every applicable procurement law in Ghana.

2016

The President of the Republic of Ghana received a Ford expedition vehicle, which was estimated to cost around $60,000, from Burkinabe contractor, Djibril Kanazoe, under very questionable circumstances. This was followed by an allegation that the Northern Regional Chairman of the largest opposition party in Ghana then, the New Party (NPP), alleged that President Mahama and his junior brother bribed him with a mind boggling GH¢3.3 million ($773,583 using today's exchange rate), a new V8 Land Cruiser with registration number GS687-16, and a contract to vilify the leader of the NPP.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the General Elections because of impunity, corruption and lack of respect for the ordinary Ghanaian. The NDC must collectively, therefore, take the blame for their abysmal performance in the December, 2016 General Elections.

Our founding fathers would agree with me when I say that power, indeed, belongs to the people. They must exercise it when it matters most. Especially, when given an opportunity to effect a change through the ballot box.