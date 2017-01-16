Ghana: ﻿ KMA Engineer's Office Refurbished

Kumasi — The office of the Engineer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Authority, near the Prempeh Assembly Hall at Asem, has undergone some beautification for the first time in many years.

The refurbishment comes a few months after Mr. Emmanuel Anderson took over as Metro Engineer.

The offices and main building, which were in a deplorable state, as well as the floors, have been completely changed.

Speaking to this paper on the secret behind what he and his management has done,

Mr. Emmanuel Anderson, who heads the department said, it is his objective to leave a good legacy at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The car park, which was always flooded whenever it rains, has been repaired, with pavement blocks removed from Kejetia, which is under redevelopment by Brazilian contractors.

Mr. Anderson said the painting of the building was funded by an advertiser, while tiles and fridges were all donated by Melcom Group of Companies, with the Public Works Department (PWD) spraying tables and chairs, and KMA carpenters cleaning the louvre blades to give the outfit a fitting face-lift.