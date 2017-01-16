Ghana: No Politics Please, This Is Asantehemaa's Funeral

Kumasi — In order to de-politicise the burial rites of the fallen Queenmother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem II, the Chief Linguist of the Asantehene has made a clarion call to politicians and their followers not to turn the funeral into a political arena.

He said Manhyia would not tolerate political activities at the four-day funeral rites at Manhyia. He has emphasised that the palace will not countenance politics while mourning the Asantehemaa.

At the one-week celebration of the late Queenmother, the two leading political parties, namely, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), clashed after former president Mahama was allegedly hooted at by supporters of the NPP.

Nana Nsuase Poku, Otumfuo's Akyeamehene, stressed on Kumasi-based Luv FM: "Measures have been put in place for the security forces to avert politicisation of the funeral," stressing that the one-week celebration, which was turned into politics, was only one day.

He disclosed: "The funeral is going to span four days, with Otumfuo sitting in state on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday." According to him, on Monday, the bereaved Oerlord of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will perform rituals at dawn at his late mothers palace, and unveil the body, which will lie in state for three days.

Thousands of people across the globe are expected to throng the Manhyia Palace amid tight military and police security. As a result, Kumasi has been decked-out with red and black colours, signifying that a great oak tree has fallen, and Asanteman is mourning.

The Golden Stool occupant will, on Thursday, the day of the final funeral rites, Opemsuo, sit in state and rise at 1:00p.m., and view the body of his mother, before it is finally taken to Saint Cyprians Anglican Church in Fante New-Town for the burial service, then later to Bantama Moselum, where another service would be conducted for her.

Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II would be buried on Thursday night, during which period no resident is allowed to come out. She is the second longest-serving Queenmother of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The late Nana Ampem II, who reigned for 39 years, trailed Nana Konadu Yiadom by two years, who was the third in succession, as the Queenmother of the Ashanti Kingdom.