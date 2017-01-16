Ghana: What Becomes of the Nkrumaist Tradition?

The name Convention People's Party (CPP) once stood as a giant in the African Continent. However, as there is always an ant in every giant, this once powerful political party is now seriously struggling to gain the attention of the electorate.

Starting out as the party of the first ruling government, the CPP had full government machinery working for it, and, at one point, it was the only constitutionalised accepted political party when the nation went into One Party State in the sixties. It became an offence to have any other party besides the CPP.

Then the February 24, 1966 coup came and set this agenda aside. In 1969, constitutional rule was put in place, with some members of the CPP constitutionally barred from taking direct part in the business of being elected Member of Parliament (MP) or Prime Minister. In fact, all political party names prior to 1969 were barred from resurrecting. The first pro-capitalist government of the Progress Party (PP) was toppled in 1972.

Today, Nkrumaists cry foul and stating their claim that if the CPP were not barred it would have won the 1969 elections. Well, the UP was also barred, and what about the First Republic days when certain personalities were either jailed or forced into exile, because their presence posed a big problem to Nkrumah's government? The Nkrumaists should have no complaints at all in this matter, because they had already done to others what was done to them.

In 1979, the Nkrumaist united under the People's National Party (PNP) to win elections and form government under Dr. Hilla Limann. Unfortunately, his government was overthrown in 1981 - the third constitutional government to have its rule curtailed. In 1966, the Nkrumaists blame the UP tradition for leading the CIA to topple the government. It was alleged that a whopping $13 million was used for that operation, even though no one could see it in the lives of the coupists. No one talked about who to blame for the 1972 coup, except, of course, Nkrumah, who declared in exile that he was pleased the socialist boys staged that coup. There is dead silence about the 1981 coup, but it was clear that the Nkrumaists themselves, with the help of external forces from Libya, toppled their own government. This one is only discussed in the confines of bedrooms.

In 1992, constitutional rule was reintroduced, and the direct successor to Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Hilla Limann, led another party, the People's National Convention (PNC) to contest the presidential and parliamentary elections. This time, the Nkrumaists were disunited, with three main divides of the PNC, National Independence Party (NIP) and People's Heritage Party (PHP), with other splinter groups, the National Convention Party (NCP) and Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE) joining the National Democratic Congress (NDC), founded by the then Chairman Rawlings and his wife, to present the Progressive Alliance.

Later in the Fourth Republic, some of the Nkrumaist factions, the National Convention Party and the People's Convention Party, united to form the new CPP. It is, however, strange why this new party should lay claim that it is the true and direct descendant of the Nkrumah's CPP, when it was Limann who collected the mantle from Nkrumah and formed the PNP, and later the PNC.

Anyway, what is important is that the Nkrumaists just fail to unite and have been in their individual comfort zones, wide away from each other, while the majority of them continue to be full members of the NDC.

Since 1992, and, mostly in these later times, the Nkrumaist, especially the CPP, have been making loud noises about the fact that it was the right time for Ghanaians to bring them back to power. In 1992, collectively, the Nkrumaists outside the NDC had a total of 11.4% of the presidential votes; 1996 it was 3%; 2000 it was 6.95%; 2004 it was 2.95%. Then in 2008, it was 2.64%; in 2012 it was 1.34%. In 2016 it was 1.43% - an average of 4.24% over the seven elections period.

Interestingly, the new Kid on the Block, the Paa Kwesi Nduom-led Progressive People's Party (PPP) has shown to be stronger than all the pro-Nkrumaist parties, except for the NDC. It even has come out with a separate ideology, which seems to be attracting attention.

Though yet to win a seat in parliament, the PPP has shown consistency in beating all the old guards, and in 2016, it had more votes than all the other parties outside the NPP and NDC put together. The CPP, which makes the most proclamations and dares all Ghanaians to vote for it, is always a very disappointing performer in the presidential and parliamentary race.

Will the cockerel ever crow again? It is obvious that all these other minority parties must eat the humble bofrot and get under the PPP and forge a strong party to become the Third Force. There will be the need to aim at some few seats in parliament and build strongholds. Starting off with 5% of total votes cast could be a better foundation, instead of reaching out for the clouds, when you can't even touch the ceiling.

The fact is also that the name Nkrumah is becoming irrelevant in our politics, as it is clear to see the Nkrumaist parties just are not showing any strength or show of political power in the seven general elections in this Fourth Republic. Apart from the 11.4% of votes they collectively achieved in 1992, they have never crossed the 10% mark.

What could be the problem? The NDC is the problem, since those the fractionised Nkrumaists can convert, and who understand their language, belong in the NDC, and not in the NPP. It is also difficult for them to win over the floating voters, since the brand Nkrumah does not sell any more.

They need to seriously unite under PPP and come out with a new ideology, until that, they will never have any comfortable lead in any elections.