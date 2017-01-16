16 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Gambia President-Elect Adama Barrow's Son Dies After Dog Bite

Photo: Twitter
President-Elect Adama Barrow.
By Aminu Adamu

A son of Gambia's President-elect, Adama Barrow, has died after being bitten by a dog, the BBC has reported.

Eight-year-old Habibou Barrow was reported to have died on the way to the hospital on Sunday in Manjai near the Gambian capital Banjul.

Mr. Barrow missed his son's funeral as he was advised to remain in neighbouring Senegal for his own safety.

Mr. Barrow won the presidential election last year but outgoing President Yahya Jammeh has refused to accept the result after initially conceding defeat and congratulating Mr. Barrow.

President Muhammadu Buhari is leading other West African leaders to convince Mr. Jammeh to leave office as scheduled on January 19.

