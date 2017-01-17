Nigeria: Naira Stabilises At N497/$ As Hope of Recovery Imminent

The Naira on Monday stabilised at N497 to a dollar at the open market just as stakeholders expressed hope in its imminent recovery.

The Nigerian currency, however, strengthened against the Pounds Sterling, but weakened against the Euro at the open or parallel market as it closed at N595 and N517, respectively; from N597 and N515 posted on Friday.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira traded at N399 to a dollar, a rate it would maintain for the rest of the week, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N604 and N522 respectively.

Trading at the interbank market saw the Naira weakened further at N305.25 to a dollar, from N305 posted on Friday.

Traders at the market said that while the scarcity of the greenback remained visible, there were strong indications that the Naira was on its way to imminent recovery.

NAN reports that since the closure in the sale of forex to BDCs last December, the spike in the Naira exchange rate had continued unabated.

Worried by the development, the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) last week pushed for the adoption of a single rate at the market.

Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, the President ABCON, argued that multiple rates were frustrating efforts at stabilising the Naira and fast tracking its recovery trajectory.

Gwadabe expressed optimism that the resumption in the sale of about N250 million dollars to members of the association this week would help in addressing liquidity challenges in the market.