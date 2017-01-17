President John Magufuli yesterday nominated two Members of Parliament, a move that has made some political analysts 'smell' some changes in the cabinet.

Those nominated are Law Professor Palamagamba Kabudi and Chairman of the CCM parents' wing, WAZAZI, Mr Abdallah Bulembo, bringing the total number of presidential nominees in the House so far to eight.

Along with the nomination, President Magufuli has appointed Mr Benedicto Mashiba as a new ambassador. Mr Mashiba's working station and the date for his swearing-in will be announced later, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the statement said Prof Kabudi and Mr Bulembo will be sworn in - in accordance with House procedures. Analysts argue that looking at past nominations; the president has placed all his nominees in some of highest posts of the land. Of the six previous nominees, one is the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, while others are ministers and a deputy minister.

They include the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Augustine Mahiga, the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako and Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa.

Commenting on the latest nominations, University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) political science lecturer, Dr Bashiru Ally, said the president has constitutional powers to elect 10 MPs and is not obliged to tell the reason behind his selection.

However, among other factors that give the president the opportunity to nominate would be the issue of social balance in the Parliament such as representation of the disadvantaged groups in the Assembly -- for instance, people with disabilities or political parties' balance. "But, who knows... with the new nominations, the president could make changes in the cabinet... a minor reshuffle," Dr Ally opined, learning from previous experience.

On other hand, he believed that bringing Mr Bulembo into the House could mean a major strategy to push CCM's agenda in the House, considering that he was the Campaign Leader during the 2015 general elections.

"The president has managed to properly nominate the MPs... it's a good selection," he remarked. A senior lecturer at the Ruaha University College (RUCU), Prof Gaudence Mpangala, also thought that President Magufuli might have seen some shortfalls in the cabinet and plans to make some changes.

"No doubt that he wants to give them (Prof Kabudi and Mr Bulembo) high posts in the government -- probably in the ministries," he commented, adding: "Let's wait and see."