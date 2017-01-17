Tanzania: We Have Food Surplus, Not Shortage - Minister

Minister for Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Charles Tizeba said yesterday that until October, 2016 a total of 1.5 million metric tonnes of cereals were sold to neighbouring countries from Tanzania.

The Minister was reacting on the recent comments on the state of food in the country. He said so far there is enough food in the country.

He said in the last season, the country had a total of 3 million metric tonnes of surplus food and that farmers were allowed to sell cereals after realizing there was enough food to feed the nation. "Until October, at least 1.5 million metric tonnes of cereals were sold from 3 million metric tonnes, this means the country remained with 1.5 million metric tonnes of food, which would not have been consumed from October to December," he noted.

According to Dr Tizeba, so far the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has not provided single kilogram of cereals to any region or district. "NFRA has not provided food to anyone, this means our stock is intact, and thus Tanzanians should not worry about anything," he said.

However, the Minister noted that the situation on the ground indicates that food prices especially maize has increased from July, 2016. "The point to note here is that food prices especially maize has increased, but this does not means there is no enough food in the country, there are enough maize and other cereals in all markets in the country," said Dr Tizeba.

He said an average price for a 100 kilogram bag of maize was 65,000/- by December, 2015 and that the price has increased to an average of 85,000 by December, 2016. He added that in some areas, rice prices have been going down from time to time.

According to Dr Tizeba, an average price for a 100 kilogram bag of rice was sold at an average of 152,000/- by December, 2016 compared to 176,000/- of December, 2015.

He added that beans price has decreased from 173,000/- of December, 2015 to 171,000 in December, 2016. Moreover, the Minister added that the government survey in various markets shows that the highest price for maize is 150,000/-per bag of 100 kilogram at Lindi Region market.

Moreover, a bag of 100 kilogram of rice was sold at 245,000 while the highest price for a bag of 100 kilogram of beans was sold at an average of 243,333/-.

He added that the lowest price for a bag of 100 kilograms of maize was 62,600 at Mbeya market in Mbeya Region, the lowest price for a bag of 100 kilogram bag was 99,000 at Geita market while the lowest price for a bag of 100 kilogram of beans was 136,400 in Mbeya Region.

The Minister said there have been some changes of prices for food stuff but this does not mean there is serious shortage of food in the country. He said rice price is going down because there is enough stock in almost all producing regions.

"Some farmers do not know where to sell rice, they have enough stock and they need market," he said.