Gabon — Thirty nine years of agony come to a definitive end this evening when the Uganda Cranes roll into the lion's den to take on Ghana's Black Stars in Port Gentil's Stade Sogara.

A month of intense preparations that began in Kampala and culminated in three friendlies in the United Arab Emirates, sandwiched by a build-up encounter in Tunisia, will face the ultimate scrutiny in the form of Avram Grant's side.

Ghana are familiar opponents for Cranes with the two teams having played one another three times in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Black Stars have no win in four matches against Uganda but coach Micho Sredojevic is not reading anything in that streak.

"Ghana have the edge," Micho told Daily Monitor yesterday afternoon at the team's Hotel Du Parc, just three minutes from Stade Sogara.

Whether the Serb is playing mind games or not, the West Africans are the more experienced side at this level.

"Since 1978," says Micho, "we have missed 19 Afcons while Ghana have been at each and everyone of them. So they come into the match as the side that know this level better."

Micho, however, has supreme belief in his boys.

"We have come from so far and are looking forward (to the Ghana match). We have the belief and know what is at stake."

The Cranes coach reaffirmed that he has told the team 'the honeymoon is over.'

"The opening match of any competition is very, very important. We must enter the tournament with full power because what is before us now is Ghana. We will not think about Egypt and Mali; all we are planning and thinking for is Ghana."

Cranes will make do without the services of defender Murushid Juuko and midfielder Khalid Aucho, both of whom are suspended for the group opener.

KCCA's no-nonsense centre back Timothy Awany and Hassan Wasswa are expected to come in as replacements.

The humidity in Gabon has been a concern for some visitors but Micho does not see it as a problem.

"The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final was played between Ghana and Ivory Coast; Ghana camped in the winter of Spain while Ivory Coast were based in Dubai. So that is not a problem for us. This weather is not different from what we had in Dubai."

Ghana is camped at the same Hotel as Cranes and the two coaches Grant and Micho shared a light word at their place of abode yesterday ahead of today's game.

Mawejje calm

Uganda's last showdown with Ghana ended in a 0-0 draw in Tamale in October last year in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

The result before that was a 1-0 victory at Namboole secured by a Savio Kabugo header.

And in 2014, Cranes travelled to Kumasi and held the Black Stars, fresh from the Brazil World Cup, to a 1-1 draw.

Midfielder Tonny Mawejje played in all three matches - scoring in the Kumasi stalemate - and is confident the team wont be overawed tonight.

"The most important thing for the Uganda Cranes is that we are a team who believe in one another," he explained.

"We know that the entire country is behind us and this is an historic opportunity for some of us who have been in the squad for so long. We don't want to leave with regrets so the only thing to do is to give our alls to fulfill the expectations of our fellow Ugandans."

Mawejje and group have been watching other Afcon matches in Gabon and know there is no easy game at Afcon.

"All games have been close and we expect the Ghana game to be the same because we know them and they know us.

"Key for us will be to settle into the game quick enough. You don't want to make any silly mistakes and find yourself panicking in the first game of this big tournament."

Mawejje went on to echo the views of coach Micho when asked what he felt of the weather.

"We have played in all kinds of weather before and trust me this is not prohibitive."

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango, like Mawejje, is one of the most experienced players on the team and is certain the game against Ghana comes with the team in the right physical and mental shape.

"Even without Murushid and Aucho, we know that we shall be the same team," the CAF Africa-based Player of the Year noted.

"Tomorrow will be a tough game but we shall give as good as we can and hopefully, start Afcon 2017 with three points."

Ghana's threat as always will come in the form of their record goal scorer Asamoah Gyan and Swansea star Andre Ayew.

GHANA - UG KEY FACTS

-The only previous Cup of Nations game between the countries was the 1978 final which hosts Ghana won 2-0 in Accra thanks to a brace from Opoku Afriyie.

-They did clash, though, in a 2018 World Cup qualifier just three months ago with Uganda forcing a surprise 0-0 matchday 1 draw in Ghana.

- Ghana hosted and won the Cup of Nations in 1963 and 1978 and also triumphed in 1965 in Tunisia and 1982 in Libya. Uganda came closest to glory in 1978 by finishing runners-up.

-Both teams have foreign coaches with Israeli Avram Grant, the former Chelsea and West Ham manager, coaching Ghana and Serb Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic handling Uganda.

-The Black Stars of Ghana are ranked ninth in Africa and 54th in the world while the Cranes of Uganda are 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.