Franceville — Algeria coach Georges Leekens wore a confident look as he insisted he was not surprised by the Zimbabwean sting that scared the Desert Foxes out of their skin until talisman Riyad Mahrez twice came to their rescue.

"The beginning is always difficult," said the 67-year-old Belgian after Algeria drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe, "You saw it with the hosts Gabon (1-1 with Guinea Bissau) and Cameroon (1-1 with Burkina Faso). But now we have to cut out the mistakes and get going."

Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya is relaying a similar message to Uganda Cranes ahead of tonight's massive Afcon clash against Ghana in Port Gentil.

"It matters how you start," Bwalya told Daily Monitor when we caught up with him on the way back from Franceville to Libreville aboard a chartered flight in the wee hours of Monday morning.

"Let's see how it goes for Cranes. Tunisia started well but momentarily switched off and were punished.

"But also we saw Zimbabwe started not so well but reacted well. Let's see how Uganda start. But I tell you, it's tough. Egypt, Ghana, Mali, (blows cheeks) it's tough."

Bwalya was the Zambian FA president when the Chipolopolo edged Uganda to qualify for the 2013 Nations Cup, and knows a thing or two about the Cranes.

"Uganda needs not to lose the first match. If they can at least draw the first, then they can have a clearer picture of what to do next.

"But one thing is Uganda can't afford to lose the first match, because if you do, you will give your opponents too much advantage." Uganda's next face Egypt and Mali.