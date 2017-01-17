Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Must Crack the Whip On Errant Soldiers

Photo: Daily Monitor

Newly-appointed Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhoozi.

opinion

It was in 1996, then as an undergraduate student at Makerere University, when a colleague and I decided to visit a fairly mature baby-faced soldier then residing in Nkrumah Hall. The soldier was also an undergraduate Law student. In a quiet, clean room was the newly-appointed Chief of Defense Forces Gen David Muhoozi. He was a lieutenant then.

He was intently listening to BBC news on an old wooden box radio. After exchanging pleasantries, he relaxed on his bed, pulled out a wallet and gave us some money and then buried himself in his books. We thanked him and excused ourselves.

After exiting the room, my friend remarked, 'that is Muhoozi for you'. Of course we later met several times as he upped his soldiering profession.

No doubt Muhoozi is a disciplined, cautious and a highly cerebral officer. To those of us who know him, his appointment as CDF did not come as a surprise. It was meant to happen after all. His elevation will as a matter of fact, steer the UPDF to greater heights only if he follows the catch phrase, kisanja hakuna mchezo.

Gen Muhoozi comes into office when this mighty force (UPDF) is scaling heights en route to a fully professional army. No doubt the previous commanders had attained massive successes and they have moved on to various deployments with their heads high. There is no need to enumerate their various successes in securing Uganda and beyond, that will be a story for another day.

However, what makes Muhoozi's plate rather full are certain levels of disruptive behaviour that are beginning to crop up in the UPDF. Indiscipline and impunity were slowly becoming a pattern in sections of the UPDF.

Stories abound of UPDF officers involving themselves in criminal behaviours such as armed robberies, rape, selling of war materials for personal gains especially those in combat areas like Somalia, procurement mishaps, increased cases of homicides like we some time back witnessed when Cpl Herbert Rwakihembo killed three people including his wife. In June 2016, Lance Corporal Moses Katwesigye killed eight people including his wife in Kanungu. Private Okot Odock in March 2016 shot and killed nine people Bombo town. In June 2016, Sgt Obua Isaac killed eight people in Makindye Barracks before being put out of action by colleagues. There are several other recent incidents that are similar to those mentioned above. But most disturbing has been reported cases of some UPDF officers involving themselves in absurd fraudulent behaviour. For example, there are stories that some UPDF officers obtained colossal sums of money (Shs 4 billion) after duping a Polish company that they had awarded a lucrative contract to supply different war materials. If this is proved to be true, then stern action must be taken.

Such indiscretions within the UPDF had been fairly eliminated during the reign of the Gen Aronda Nyakairima. In his characteristic style, Aronda was uncompromising when it came to disciplining errant officers. Many were jailed and others lost jobs. Without mincing words, if Gen Muhoozi is to succeed in this office he must crack the whip. As a country, we are not shot of human manpower. Although it costs government to train new officers, we would rather discard all the bad ones and recruit new ones with discipline however the cost.

What happened to firing squad of soldiers who engaged in premeditated murders and robberies? Much as Muhoozi is a lawyer by training, he must pay less attention to some human rights organisations that make noise every time harsh punishments are administered to errant officers.

There is a growing concern that impunity is cropping up in the UPDF. Of course impunity is bad in every institution. During the military dictatorship regimes that characterised the post independence Uganda, military impunity led to one of the darkest eras of our nation. It was because of such impunity that thousands of Ugandans were killed, others exiled and many disappeared never to be seen again. There has never been an unattainable task if one's conscience is clear and defined. Gen Muhoozi has attained many major tasks in his career growth and I am sure this one also will be achieved. He has a fantastic team of men and women who mean well for this country.