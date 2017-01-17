Nigerians Urged to Embrace Scheme to Revive Primary Healthcare Sector

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaibu, has urged professionals and stakeholders in Nigeria's public health sector to embrace the federal government's plan to revitalize the sector.

Mr. Shuaibu made the appeal while addressing staff of the agency, according to a press statement.

The event was his first since he was named head of the agency last week.

"All primary healthcare professionals and other stakeholders in the Nation's Public health sector should make the best of the unique opportunity created by President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment for PHC to ensure effective and efficient Primary Healthcare delivery to Nigerians, particularly in the rural areas", he said.

He also urged state governors and local government chairmen to emulate the federal government's programme for the revitalisation of primary healthcare.

Mr. Shuaibu was a senior program officer (Africa) for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Seattle, USA until he was appointed head of NPHCDA.

At the BMGF, he was responsible for developing and implementing strategies on polio outbreak response activities in Africa.

Prior to joining the foundation, he had coordinated Nigeria's successful response to the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) as the Incident Manager of the Ebola Emergency Operations Centre in 2014.

The Executive Director emphasised his commitment to delivering on his agenda for primary healthcare revitalization, immunization and polio - free Nigeria, among others.

He however called for positive change of attitude on the part of the staff of the agency and other PHC professionals to entrench transparency, patriotism and a corrupt - free culture, capable of restoring Nigerians' confidence in the leadership of the primary healthcare sub-sector.