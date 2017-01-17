Nigeria: Court Orders NNPC to Reinstate Sacked Woker

The National Industrial Court on Monday adopted the terms of reinstatement of Francis Johnson, a sacked worker of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Justice Edith Agbakoba in her judgment also ordered NNPC to offer Johnson a new contract.

Agbakoba's judgment followed the court's adoption of the terms of settlement endorsed by counsel to both parties in a suit instituted by Johnson against NNPC.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, claimant's counsel, Mr Emmanuel Okaegbu, informed the court that the parties had amicably settled the case out of court.

"My Lord, the matter is for mention today, however, we are very pleased to inform the court that we have settled.

"To that effect, we have filed the terms of settlement, if my Lord be pleased, we want to adopt this as the court's judgment," he said.

Mr Chike Maduekwe, the respondent's counsel, corroborated Okaegbu submission, saying," we are happy that we did not waste the time of the court.

"We adopt this settlement as the judgment of the court," he said.

Justice Agbakoba, then ordered the counsel to endorse the terms of settlement for adoption.

Reacting to the settlement, Okaegbu said that the claimant had been offered a new contract with NNPC, adding that the claimant had also been reinstated.

"The resolution of the court is that the court has accepted the terms of settlement," he said.

Johnson had in August 2016, dragged NNPC and sought for an interim injunction to restrain the respondent from giving effect to its letter of May 10, 2016.

The letter seeks to compulsorily terminate the claimant's appointment from public service with effect from Aug. 26, 2016.

The court in Johnson's motion ex parte restrained NNPC from giving any effect to the letter which allegedly terminated the services of Johnson.

The court then ruled that the interim injunction would subsist pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.