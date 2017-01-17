Uganda: What Did Museveni See in Kagina and URA's Act of Honesty?

column

By now you have heard the case regarding the Shs6 billion 'Presidential handshake' to 42 public officials (for it is all over the place).

It was their reward from the President for the effort in the successful arbitration cases that led to the recovery of about $700 million as capital gains tax. The government of Uganda garnered $ 434 million in the case against Heritage Oil and Gas and $250 million following Tullow's farm down of 66.6 per cent of its stake to France's Total and China's CNOOC.

It is significant to note that the tax collected in this arbitration process is probably the highest URA has attained in a single transaction in its entire history.

The debate has been dominated by majorly cantankerous voices that claim it is an act of fattening cats that are already fat enough to live off their fat.

What is of greater interest beyond the handshake being legal or illegal, right or wrong, fair or unfair is where the entire matter of revenue collection and oil stands in President Museveni's economic and political strategy, moving forward.

But before we go there, there is a very important aspect that has been buried in the dissonance that this issue has created. When Heritage Oil and Gas Limited made their transaction and exited the Ugandan Oil market, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) insisted that they had to pay capital gains tax and raised an assessment.

The story goes that the oil giants did everything to escape without paying tax, giving all sorts of arguments.

URA stood its ground. Word has it that when push came to shove 'certain forces' tried to compromise URA from the bottom right up to the Commissioner General, then Allen Kagina. URA then made the President aware of the challenge they faced and sought more expertise from other government departments with a clear mission to recover the taxes. The matter was then pursued for about four years to its logical conclusion.

If URA which for several years has featured very prominently among corrupt institutions in Uganda, had not taken this route, probably we would be discussing another matter altogether.

The usual one, where Uganda simply goes to court, loses cases and we are left to speculate if the public officials who were part of the process did not open the door and line their pockets.

Museveni has for years taken the matter of oil as the solution to the economic challenges that Uganda has faced as a developing country. Yet almost every commentary on oil in Africa has been a negative one alluding to a curse. Here oil producing countries like Nigeria, Angola, etc are dominated by corruption, poverty and instability many times fuelled by the actions of the multinationals that invest in the sector.

For Museveni, the honesty from Kagina, URA and the other government departments which took part in this arbitration must have renewed his faith in Ugandans whom he has contemptuously dismissed as generally corrupt on several occasions.

Uganda as a poor country has for decades had the problem of financing development projects that provide a social safety net for its citizens.

The money from donors constitutes the greater part of the national budget. It comes with strings attached. The President has complained about these donors 'poking their noses' in issues of how and who governs the country when they lend. Now with Uganda having a young population hungry for work and welfare, financing development almost becomes a national security matter. There must be predictable funding to cater for growth and development.

The solution is to find alternative sources of financing development, the cheapest one being an increase in collection of revenue internally.

Museveni's strategy is to see to it that the capacity to collect taxes is built against all odds -the angry voices from the handshake being one of them. That is why it is only foreseeable that these handshakes will continue and may in future be part of classified expenditure like most covert security overheads are. The goal is to build serious capacity.

His strategy is that of the man who goes to clean the kraal. By the time he is done with the mission he will be dirty but will have a sense of satisfaction that the kraal is clean.

Now because for all intents and purposes the Uganda economy is under pressure with agriculture suffering from the vagaries of nature and manufacturing shrinking, the sights are on oil.

Oil, if all goes well will act as a catalyst to economic growth, bringing with it forward and backward linkages that will see more people going to work. Those who position themselves to ensure that it serves Museveni's strategy for economic growth and generation of internal revenue will be rewarded.

You may not like it but politics has that realistic side to it and Museveni practices it well most times for his own perpetuation.

Why, because his contract with Ugandans is to deliver prosperity and he needs a lot of money to do that. Those who help him generate this money from all known sources will be viewed as allies and will be rewarded.

Nicholas Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues.

