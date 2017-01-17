column

Dear Tingasiga:

The results of the 2016 Ugandan Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) were published last week with the usual fanfare. I congratulate all students who passed these examinations and wish them great success in high school and beyond.

As usual, photos of smiling top tier students, some flashing four fingers to emphasize their outstanding achievement of scoring the best possible aggregate, graced several pages of this newspaper. I understand their joy and I hope the successful students will savour the moment and get a little spoiling from their happy parents and relatives.

However, we must state from the outset that examination results do not reflect a student's intellectual abilities. They reflect a student's access to opportunities.

Without taking away from the truly intellectually gifted students and from those with the personal discipline to study hard and excel, it is critical that we appreciate that given the right resources and opportunities, most of those who scored poorly in these examinations would have done very well.

Whereas one needs to study the full results in great detail, the percentage of students who passed in Division One is a good indicator of a school's comprehensive learning resources and other opportunities.

The urban-rural disparity in academic performance, measured by these results, emphasizes the discord between those two worlds. The top 10 "districts" are all municipalities. Of the districts that achieved 20 per cent or more Division One results, only Sheema and Wakiso are non-municipalities. However, for all practical purposes, Wakiso, the giant district that is home to a very large chunk of suburban Kampala, is really a "municipality." It is one of the most resource endowed communities in the country.

The best performing "district" was Masaka Municipality, achieving 49 per cent in Division One. On the other hand, Masaka District schools outside the municipality ranked 61st in the whole country, with only 7 per cent of the candidates passing in Division One.

Here in Kigezi Region, the two municipalities of Rukungiri and Kabale achieved 44 per cent and 39 per cent in Division One, respectively. On the other hand, Rukungiri and Kabale District schools outside the municipalities achieved 15 and 7 per cent pass in Division One, respectively.

This pattern is seen throughout the country. But it is just one part of the problem. There is a frightening regional disparity as well, with the 17 of the top 20 districts being in Buganda and Western Regions, while the bottom 20 districts are all in Eastern and Northern Regions.

We have seen these disparities at O-level and A-level examination results. The high schools within an 80 kilometre radius of Kampala dominate the examination leagues. The students at the country's best universities and colleges tend to come from this region, the rest coming from the other privileged urban centres.

Incidentally, this disparity has little to do with the ethnic background of the students. It has to do with their location and, more to the point, their parents' economic means.

The results came out when I was visiting my ancestral home in Kahondo ka Byamarembo in Kigezi. There was a depressing sense of despondency and resignation by parents who rightly reported that they felt left out of Uganda's much celebrated success story. The vast majority of their primary and secondary school graduates hit a dead end and join the ranks of the unemployable.

The story is the same in my adopted home of Mparo, Kigezi. Whereas we used to take it for granted that large numbers of Mparo kids would pass with excellent results, today it is very rare for them to qualify for admission to the top schools in the country. One recalls with nostalgia the academic exploits of Mparo and other Kigezi kids of the 1960s and 70s who aced their exams with Usain Bolt-like ease, entered the best schools in the land and excelled in their careers.

Kigezi kids used to be at the top of the national academic pile. Today, Kigezi kids struggle at the bottom, suffocating and drowning in a muddy education cesspool with poor resources, outdated and crumbling facilities, family poverty and despair. Things are truly desperate.

Clearly the government's social and economic policies that have favoured a few areas, especially the Kampala region and the political elite, at the expense of the rest of the country have a lot to do with this state of affairs. So the easy "solution" is to demand better and fair resource allocation and increased education funding by the government.

However, I frankly do not expect change of direction by the government. My view is that the sons and daughters of these disadvantaged districts must rally together and massively invest in their local community schools.

This investment can be in the form of time, treasure or talent, working together to ensure that the schools have the best teachers, good incentives for staff, good libraries, well equipped computer and other science labs and pleasant physical environments that enhance effective learning.

There is an urgency to this, for we must stem the tide of the ever increasing number of semi-educated youth that are being manufactured by our substandard schools. We have no choice.