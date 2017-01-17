17 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

West Africa: 60 Percent of Stateless Persons in West Africa Are Women - NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says women constitute 60 per cent out of the 750,000 stateless people in West Africa.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Oti Ovrawah, made this know at the maiden celebration of the ECOWAS Human Rights Day in Abuja yesterday.

"The condition of women in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps is alarming. The large number of stateless women in West Africa is also a matter of serious human rights concern," she said.

The event was organised by the commission in collaboration with the Network of National Human Rights Institutions in West Africa (NNHRI-WA) and ECOWAS with the theme: "The Rights of Women and Young Persons".

Oti said that the aim of celebrating the first ECOWAS Human Rights Day was to have a day were West African citizens could highlight human rights issues affecting their various communities. (NAN)

