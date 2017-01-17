Rwanda: Gospel Artists Host 'Back-to-School' Bash

With a few days left before students head back to school for the new academic year on January 23, Red Entertainment in partnership with The Power of Praise Show, organised a 'Back-to-School' bash to help students wind up and get ready for school.

Held under the theme, "Balancing Education and Ministry," the event took place on Sunday, at Eglise Vivante de Jesus Christ in Kabuga. It started at 5pm, with performances from several gospel artistes.

There was music, sermons and addresses from representatives of different churches, who shared information with students that would help them to live a godly lifestyle at school.

Aline Gahongayire, one of the main acts, belted a number of her songs, including "Soon and very soon" and "Peke". There were also performances by students of Nyundo school of Art. Gilbert Irakiza, alias Roi G, also wowed students with songs such as "NyacyoNzoba", and "Iyaba atari wowe", as students chanted and danced along.

The press secretary of Red Entertainment, Ronnie Gwebawaya, said the show aimed to inspire students to study hard, be responsible citizens, and put God first while at school.

Gahongaire also encouraged students, to always find time and read the word of God despite having lots of books to read as this will guide them throughout their education period.

Sharing her personal experience, Anita Pendo, the MC, told students that no matter how stubborn she was, she always found time to read books, participate in school extra-curricular activities, attend church, and yet she was able to excel in her studies.

Other gospel singers present include Favor Genevieve, Octave Byiringiro, Gloria Amahoro, Sano Olivier and Emmanuel Mugisha.

With the disk jockey blasting gospel tunes, students danced the evening away until 8pm when the party ended.