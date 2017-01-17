Nigeria: Cleric Condemns Flamboyant Lifestyles of Pastors

Abeokuta — The General Overseer of Jubilee Christian Church International, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Rev. Kunle Adesina, has condemned the flamboyant lifestyles of some clerics, stressing that it was "shameful and regrettable" that some pastors no longer strive for God's anointing, but rather give priority to material things in order to show off.

Adesina said the obscene behaviours of such pastors were responsible for the clamour for the government to regulate the church and that churches should be taxed.

The cleric, who lamented that a lot of the "so-called men of God" deceive and mislead people by preaching the diluted word of God, warning them to stop taking advantage of their congregations by using the current economic hardship in the country as an excuse to exploit their members.

The clergyman, who spoke to The Guardian in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday, also faulted the Federal Government school-feeding programme, insisting that the money should be channeled towards revamping the education sector and improve the quality of the education in the country, which is marred by poor funding.