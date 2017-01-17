Nigeria: MASSOB Vows to Checkmate IPOB Activities in South-East

Awka — The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), has vowed to stop the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from entering into Igbo land following the lingering rift between the two groups.

Making this disclosure after a closed-door meeting of BIM in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Council of Anambra State, Mr. Emmanuel Omenka declared the IPOB "a toothless bulldog with empty threats."

Omenka, who is the Nnewi North Regional Administrator of BIM and convener of the meeting, said chieftains of IPOB had no moral grounds to tackle the former's leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike. He said that members of IPOB would soon be stopped from parading themselves in Biafra territory.

He said: "IPOB gave Uwazuruike a four-day ultimatum to prove his innocence against the allegation that he (Uwazuruike) levelled against Nnamdi Kanu and the ultimatum has since elapsed without the heavens falling.

"It is an empty threat; they are cowards and do not have an office. They only make noise in the pages of newspapers."

The MASSOB leader reiterated that a sovereign state of Biafra would be actualised now that the newly-elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, would assume office.